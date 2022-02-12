Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 243,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $768,140.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

