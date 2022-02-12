IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Holdings Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $22,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its stake in IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982,438 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $9,481,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $27,475,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 194,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,656,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,816,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,239,000 after buying an additional 62,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO opened at $109.75 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.