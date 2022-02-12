IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDXX opened at $515.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,420,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after buying an additional 280,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

