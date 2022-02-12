IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $92,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $515.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $568.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.