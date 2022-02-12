Idavoll Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $284,559.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $9.05 million and $284,559.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.11 or 0.06853161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,309.96 or 0.99912289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00049438 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

