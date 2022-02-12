Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in January

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iberdrola to €12.10 ($13.91) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $42.51. 124,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 45.82%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

