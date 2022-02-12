IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

