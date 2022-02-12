I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $91.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.63. 585,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. I-Mab has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

