Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.06

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.06 and traded as low as $39.03. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 1,315 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

