Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP reduced its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,313,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HY opened at $41.01 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $690.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.28%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

