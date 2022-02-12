Hydra Price Hits $9.17 on Top Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Hydra has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.17 or 0.00021454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $78.90 million and $913,931.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.86 or 0.06924846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.32 or 0.99908924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,549,485 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

