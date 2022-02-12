Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.02 and the highest is $7.16. Humana reported earnings per share of $7.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.71 to $24.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $27.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $31.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

NYSE:HUM traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $423.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,756. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $424.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,330,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 1,353.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,148,000 after buying an additional 773,194 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $314,710,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

