HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $748.96.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $10.46 on Friday, hitting $544.92. 2,187,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $866.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

