HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $750.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $600.00.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $748.96.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $569.36 and its 200-day moving average is $670.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

