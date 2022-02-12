HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

HubSpot stock traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.54.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $748.96.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.