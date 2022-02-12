Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFVI opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

