Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 891 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

