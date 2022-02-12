Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,496 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.17 and its 200-day moving average is $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

