Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 418 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

