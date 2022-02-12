Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 54.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,188 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 3.31.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.