Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,870 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in British American Tobacco by 466.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $46.23 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

