Horizon Investments LLC Sells 22,437 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,437 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

