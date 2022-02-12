Horizon Investments LLC Sells 222,951 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,951 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $263.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

