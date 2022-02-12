Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

NYSE COF opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

