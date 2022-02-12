Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

