Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.83 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Hord has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $608,884.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hord has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.13 or 0.06824891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.04 or 0.99801048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00047145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,701,454 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.