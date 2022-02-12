Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOOK. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.08.

HOOK stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,330.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 306,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 63.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

