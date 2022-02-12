HoDooi (HOD) Reaches Market Cap of $8.83 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00044438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.77 or 0.06879403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.80 or 1.00092139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047264 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049091 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.