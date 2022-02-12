Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) price target on the stock.

HSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.12) to GBX 1,045 ($14.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.04) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.08) to GBX 1,027 ($13.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,029.50 ($13.92).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 975 ($13.18) on Friday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 913.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 887.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.