HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $183.75 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.