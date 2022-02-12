HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.93.

NYSE NET opened at $104.92 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $139.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

