HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 130,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

