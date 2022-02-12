HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,782,000 after buying an additional 193,787 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17,431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,163,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32.

