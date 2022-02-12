HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after buying an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after buying an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $78,652,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xcel Energy by 53.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,109,000 after buying an additional 734,619 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

