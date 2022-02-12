Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 571,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HERTF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

