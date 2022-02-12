Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 571,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HERTF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About Heritage Cannabis
