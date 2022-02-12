Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HNNA remained flat at $$10.25 during trading on Friday. 18,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Hennessy Advisors has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 197.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.