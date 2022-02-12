Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,116,000 after buying an additional 242,153 shares during the period.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $199.86 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.47.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

