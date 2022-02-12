Head-To-Head Survey: P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

P10 has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.9% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 14.61% 10.72% 2.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P10 and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.95 $2.20 billion $4.79 18.30

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for P10 and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 0 1 5 0 2.83

American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $96.18, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given American Electric Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than P10.

Summary

American Electric Power beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

