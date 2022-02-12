HC Wainwright Lowers Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target to $20.00

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 202.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

PLSE stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $196.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 102,566 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

