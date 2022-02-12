Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €28.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($32.18) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($29.31) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.18) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.44) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.91) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.22 ($27.84).

FRA:FNTN opened at €25.41 ($29.21) on Wednesday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($37.84). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.43.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

