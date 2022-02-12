Hathor Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.51 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $159.14 million and $9.51 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.38 or 0.06895027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.26 or 1.00072768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 902,553,488 coins and its circulating supply is 226,608,488 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

