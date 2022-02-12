Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $107.07 million and approximately $461,220.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.96 or 0.06846267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00292873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.00754502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013666 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00074704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00400090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00222237 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 465,371,837 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

