Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.92 million-$992.33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.92 million.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $58.47. 1,274,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,634. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.