Haemonetics’ (HAE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 39.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

