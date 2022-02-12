Haemonetics’ (HAE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.
Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $138.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 39.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
