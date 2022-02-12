Haemonetics Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of HAE opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 22.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 286.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

