Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 33,784 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,784 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 668,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,110,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

