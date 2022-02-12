Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,746 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $310.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

