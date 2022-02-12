Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 25,584 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 57.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,894 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $232.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

