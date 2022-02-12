Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.28 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,682 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $19,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

