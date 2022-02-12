Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,993 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCA opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

